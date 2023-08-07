×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Worrying rise in people going missing in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 07 August 2023

Youngsters going missing, only to turn up with friends or love interests days later, has become a headache for worried families and the police.

In some cases, parents are not as lucky with their loved one’s found murdered...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa

Latest