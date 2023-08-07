Rowing for rhinos beats targets and raises R55,000
A group of rowers who embarked on a 24-hour rowathon to raise funds and awareness for rhino conservation at the weekend achieved more than they had aimed for and went beyond their targets while setting records.
The Row for Rhinos fundraising event, which took place from 3pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday at The Atrium in the Boardwalk Mall on the Gqeberha beachfront, saw two groups of passionate rowers and rhino conservationist campaigners sweating it out for a good cause. ..
