Neighbours head to court after vicious dog attack
Kariega man files R2.4m damages claim after being bitten by pit bull
A dog fight between two Kariega neighbours is expected to unfold in the Gqeberha high court on Monday after a man was viciously attacked by a pit bull.
The two Kariega residents will go head to head in the R2.4m damages claim after a Goodyear employee was bitten by the dog, rendering him unable to work for some time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.