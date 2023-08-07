×

Neighbours head to court after vicious dog attack

Kariega man files R2.4m damages claim after being bitten by pit bull

By Devon Koen - 07 August 2023

A dog fight between two Kariega neighbours is expected to unfold in the Gqeberha high court on Monday after a man was viciously attacked by a pit bull.

The two Kariega residents will go head to head in the R2.4m damages claim after a Goodyear employee was bitten by the dog, rendering him unable to work for some time. ..

