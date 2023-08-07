×

News

Jeffreys Bay builder rejects claims by dissatisfied clients

By Brandon Nel - 07 August 2023

A Jeffreys Bay builder, accused of duping his clients out of millions by allegedly pocketing their cash and not completing the work they had paid for, has hit out at the claims, denying any wrongdoing.

In July, The Herald reported on claims from homeowners that Larry Lambrou, owner of Homely Property, had left a trail of devastation after they forked out large amounts of money to have their dream homes built...

