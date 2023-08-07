Ramaphosa said these achievements, ahead of the celebration of Women's Day on Wednesday, were a reminder of how far the rebuilding of South Africa has progressed, where women should be treated as equal participants in society.
It's been a great year for women in sports: Ramaphosa
Politics reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed 2023 as a great year for women's sport in the country, saying female athletes have reached new heights across a number of sporting codes.
“We have hosted several women’s international sports tournaments. As a nation we are exhilarated by the successes of our sportswomen on the field, track and pitch," he said.
The president congratulated the women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, the reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, for delivering stunning performances in the Fifa Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand.
Moving to the the netball courts, he praised the Proteas for putting in a strong showing at the Netball World Cup that ended in Cape Town on Sunday.
He also pointed to the successful hosting of the first ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup to take place on African soil where the national team made history as the first African team to reach the final.
“Many of these fine sportswomen have excelled despite humble beginnings, overcoming adversity and achieving success despite the odds," he said.
Ramaphosa said these achievements, ahead of the celebration of Women's Day on Wednesday, were a reminder of how far the rebuilding of South Africa has progressed, where women should be treated as equal participants in society.
“The increased participation of women and girls in sport supports women’s empowerment and advances gender equality.
Earlier this year, UN Women launched the Sports for Generation Equality Initiative. It noted that sport holds enormous capacity to propel women and girls’ empowerment. Female athletes are inspiring role models and can make the most of their status “to raise awareness around gender issues and to demand change", he said.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said there were a number of government programmes to develop mass participation in women’s sports, including initiatives supported by the private sector and international development partners,
“When it comes to elite athletes, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s ‘Operation Excellence’ programme provides preparatory support to Olympians and Paralympians," he said.
The president noted that male-dominated team sports like football, cricket and rugby still receive the lion’s share of funding and sponsorship, and despite these codes all having established professional leagues, women’s football, cricket and rugby do not.
“This contributes to the huge disparity between the remuneration of female athletes and their male counterparts. Equal pay for work of equal value is one of most fundamental tenets of gender equality," he said.
Ramaphosa said the sporting fraternity is neither exceptional nor is it exempt, criticising instances where female athletes still earned less than their male counterparts as an affront to the nation’s sportswomen, more so when the achievements of some women’s sports teams surpass those of the men.
He urged sponsors and sporting bodies to direct greater resources to women’s sports.
“It is only through greater sponsorship and support that women’s sport will be able to grow and attract larger audiences. As they attract a greater following, women’s sports events will provide greater value to sponsors," he said.
The president said the success of the major women’s sports tournaments that have been hosted in South Africa would no doubt bolster government's bid to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2027.
“Our nation’s sportswomen have proven themselves, time and again. It is up to us, as a society, to provide the necessary environment that will enable a new generation of women and girls to thrive and excel in sport.
“Working together as government, business and the sporting fraternity we can level the playing field for women’s sports in our country. And by so doing, we will take another step towards a more equal society."
