‘Generations’ fan bags role on popular spin-off
Growing up watching long-running TV soap opera Generations, Gqeberha’s Nolufefe Nokralabe realised a dream when she was given a role as a waitress on Generations: The Legacy.
The 28-year-old, who moved to Johannesburg to further her acting career, said she could still not believe she was part of the popular soapie’s cast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.