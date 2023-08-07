Family praying missing Gqeberha woman will be found unharmed
The family of Ayanda Emenaha are holding on to hope that the charred body discovered two days after her disappearance from the old Coega road is not hers.
The God-fearing mother of three disappeared on July 23 after she dropped a friend at home after work...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.