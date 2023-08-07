×

Family praying missing Gqeberha woman will be found unharmed

By Brandon Nel - 07 August 2023

The family of Ayanda Emenaha are holding on to hope that the charred body discovered two days after her disappearance from the old Coega road is not hers.

The God-fearing mother of three disappeared on July 23 after she dropped a friend at home after work...

