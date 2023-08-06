Rosedale family dies in shack fire
Three members of a family died in a shack fire in Rosedale, Kariega, early on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said no foul play was suspected, but the cause of the fire which killed Craig Isaacs, 45, his wife, Antoinette Samuels, 44, and their son, Tyrese Samuels, 7, was still unknown. ..
