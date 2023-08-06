Patrolling anti-gang unit members recovered two firearms in areas known for regular gang activity in Gqeberha.
The firearms recovered in the northern areas on Saturday were among six illegal firearms removed from the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay over the past week.
Anti-gang unit members were patrolling in Bloemendal at 3.10am on Saturday when they heard gunfire nearby.
They went to Denson and Lodewyk streets to investigate.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the unit members saw a man dressed in black who was acting suspiciously, but he had disappeared among the houses when they pursued him.
“They thoroughly searched the immediate vicinity and a 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition were recovered in one of the backyards in Lodewyk Street,” Naidu said.
In a separate incident later the same day, unit members were patrolling in the Vastrap informal settlement when they spotted a known gang member and two other men in a bakkie.
Naidu said the men had been stopped and a 7.65-calibre firearm, with six rounds of ammunition, had allegedly been found in the back of the bakkie.
The firearms would be sent for ballistic testing and for ownership to be determined.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the seizure of illegal firearms had the potential to significantly decrease violent crimes in the metro.
“Efficient and strategic efforts by our police officials to recover and seize illegal firearms will definitely make a positive difference in maintaining law and order,” Ncata said.
Illegal firearms seized in northern areas
