Unplanned power cuts drive businesses to the brink

Combined losses due to outages suffered by companies operating in Bay’s six industrial hubs total billions of rand

By Tshepiso Mametela and Tremaine van Aardt - 04 August 2023

With bleak prospects for hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay businesses due to load-shedding, a further 42 unplanned power outages since January have brought many to the brink of collapse.

Businesses operating in the city’s six industrial hubs have lost valuable production time in the past 31 weeks already...

Latest