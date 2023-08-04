Taxi operations across Western Cape suspended in protest against impounding of vehicles

Taxi operations across the Western Cape came to a halt on Thursday after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) held a mass meeting in response to its standoff with the City of Cape Town over several incidents of vehicles being impounded.
According to a statement issued by the Western Cape branch of Santaco, the the purpose of the meeting was to take decisive action regarding the allegedly unfair treatment of the taxi industry by the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town in particular.
The meeting resolved that the taxi industry would embark on a province-wide stayaway from 3pm on Thursday until Wednesday, with normal taxi operations resuming on Thursday, after which further announcements on a way forward would be made.
There would also not be marches or protests during the stayaway, with Santaco urging all operators to refrain from any acts of violence or threatening behaviour.
According to the statement, the decision was not taken lightly, but the industry had been left with “no other option but to embark on this stayaway due to the frivolous impoundment operations run by government, which have had a negative impact on our operators and industry”.
It claimed that since the beginning of the year, 6,000 taxis had been impounded.
“The numbers mentioned paint a very clear picture of what we as the taxi industry have been saying all along — these operations are nothing more than a deliberate attempt to destroy the taxi industry in the province with no regard to the impact that this action will have on the communities we service,” the statement read.
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the province was disappointed that Santaco had withdrawn from the minibus taxi task team created a few months ago as a platform for the organisation to raise grievances.
“[Santaco’s] decision to embark on a stayaway is very disappointing and we are very worried about the impact on commuters,” he said.
“We spoke with Golden Arrow bus services this [Thursday] morning, as well as Prasa, who will put in additional services this [Thursday] evening in the City of Cape Town.
“Our provincial police oversight committee is also working with the SAPS to ensure commuters travel to and from work safely.
“We urge Santaco to please come back to the negotiation table, come back to the minibus taxi task team, where there is a space that we have created to deal with the grievances they have raised over the past few months,” Mackenzie said.
Education MEC David Maynier said the provincial department was deeply concerned about the impact the stayaway might have on schools, especially in light of the sudden announcement on Thursday.
“Our matrics are busy preparing for exams and our schools are working hard to get back on track,” he said.
“We simply cannot afford this type of disruption of teaching and learning.
“We want to make it clear that if we see any acts of intimidation of learners travelling to school in one of our contracted learner transport scheme buses we will not hesitate to approach the court for another interdict against the taxi associations.” — TimesLIVE
