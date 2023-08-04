×

News

‘Shrek the Musical Jr’ coming to town

04 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

After a successful run at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and an enthralling follow-up run in East London, the award-winning Shrek the Musical Jr is making its way to Gqeberha for two shows.

Produced by East London’s Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, Shrek the Musical Jr is punted as a show for young and old that tells the story of a group of misfits in a land far, far away as they embark on a whirlwind adventure...

Latest