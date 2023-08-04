Shocked Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital workers and patients watched in astonishment as the sheriff of the court carried away furniture belonging to the hospital as part of a default judgment against the department of health.
Sheriff carts furniture away from Provincial Hospital over money owed by department
Shocked Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital workers and patients watched in astonishment as the sheriff of the court carried away furniture belonging to the hospital as part of a default judgment against the department of health.
Vehicles, chairs, filing cabinets and desks were loaded onto the back of trucks as shocked staff were left standing for most of the day as their chairs were driven away in trucks and bakkies on Thursday afternoon.
It is believed that the hospital’s acting chief executive was present during the operation that left many scratching their heads.
One insider said the sheriff took his time in compiling an inventory of which items to take.
“If you come to the hospital now, you’ll see that it’s empty.
“People are standing, walking around and don’t know what to do.
“I understand computers were also on their list,” the insider said.
Nelson Mandela Bay Nehawu regional secretary Samkelo Msila said what transpired at Provincial was the result of arbitration awards granted in favour of former employees — one at Provincial Hospital and three from the district office.
“These awards have been outstanding for a while now and workers decided to go the legal route.
“What I know is no other institution had assets attached which means that the sheriff said any facility belongs to the district and we are in support of this.”
Msila said the department dragged its feet when it came to paying workers what was owed to them but quick to pay attorney fees.
“At this particular point, we’re not sure what the amount is as the workers aren’t members of Nehawu, but we support them fully,” Msila said.
Provincial health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda did not respond to requests for comment by the time of going to print.
