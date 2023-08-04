MBDA, metro rally behind rape survivor Andy Kawa
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and metro officials have rallied behind businesswoman Andy Kawa, who continues to seek justice after she was gang-raped in Gqeberha.
Though her case was never solved, perhaps due to shoddy police work as she has alleged in civil papers, officials have vowed to work together to make public spaces in the Bay safer as an ode to her cause...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.