News

MBDA, metro rally behind rape survivor Andy Kawa

By Devon Koen - 04 August 2023

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and metro officials have rallied behind businesswoman Andy Kawa, who continues to seek justice after she was gang-raped in Gqeberha.

Though her case was never solved, perhaps due to shoddy police work as she has alleged in civil papers, officials have vowed to work together to make public spaces in the Bay safer as an ode to her cause...

