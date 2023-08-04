Manganese problem getting worse — Markman businesses

Businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Markman industrial area continue to bear the brunt of bylaws being flouted by illegal manganese operators and say the pollution and infrastructure damage is only getting worse.
The problem has resulted in blocked stormwater drains and pothole-riddled roads.
Nelson Mandela roads and infrastructure political head Bradley Murray said it was fixing the roads with “limited assistance from industry”.
However, motorists who use the roads daily said the effort was laughable because the same potholes were back within weeks even after mild rainfall.
Last month, the Markman Business Forum sent a petition to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and mayor Gary van Niekerk’s office calling for intervention to repair damaged infrastructure.
The forum gave the metro 14 days to respond, failing which it would employ “legal instruments”, but a meeting between the two parties last week has helped to calmed the situation for now.
Since 2020, companies have had to endure a deluge of manganese operations in the area which have resulted in it having more than seven times the acceptable industrial levels of manganese dust in the atmosphere.
Sternwood owner Andrew Stern said most businesses in the area wanted the manganese operators to leave.
However, if the operators adhered to the standard operating procedures for the transportation and handling of manganese — which include covering trucks, cleaning roads, and covering the ore when outside — it would make the situation more bearable.
“We just want infrastructure back to a way we can all use it,” Stern said.
In March, Stern and 15 other fed-up business owners launched an action at the high court in Gqeberha seeking an order to compel landlords leasing out their properties to manganese operators to take steps necessary “to procure cessation of activities as are unlawful and constitute a nuisance”.
They also wanted an order compelling three manganese handlers “to cease transportation of manganese to and from the properties they use, cease stockpiling and loading and unloading manganese ... and take necessary steps to cover [existing] stockpiles”.
The case will be heard later in August.
Chris Collette of Algoa Cement said: “The dust gets in absolutely everywhere, through air conditioning and filters, our products within three days it’s covered badly and that’s contamination.”
According to the municipality, last year, of 19 manganese operators in Markman, only one had its paperwork in order.
In October, the political head of public health, Thsonono Buyeye promised to play hardball and go after those falling foul of the law.
On Wednesday, he said the municipality had done just that.
“Some premises have been found to be non-compliant with relevant legislation and municipal bylaws,” Buyeye said.
“The non-compliant ones were issued with compliance notices.
“Some closed down their premises while others are continuously rectifying the noncompliance aspects.”
He could not, however, immediately say how many operators had been shut down.
Some business owners declined to be identified by The Herald claiming that complaining about the manganese operations in the area seemingly drew reprisals from the metro.
City manager Noxolo Nqwazi confirmed she had met the Markman Business Forum on Friday last week.
Forum chair Frans Stapelburg said the meeting was “very positive” and the municipality would present an intervention plan within 30 days.
Demands made by the forum included the establishment of a connection between Ranger and Neptune roads to ease manganese traffic, the replacement of outdated infrastructure and the protection of water sanitation resources.
Some business owners are critical of the forum, saying it is overly accommodative of the manganese operations.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said as part of the proposed plan for manganese more bylaws would be created by the municipality.
“The office of the city manager has written to the minerals regulator, Transnet and Coega to co-ordinate a multi-stakeholder engagement meeting that will develop a multipronged approach to resolving challenges affecting the area,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Manganese problem getting worse — Markman businesses
But forum chair says municipality committed to present intervention plan within 30 days after ‘very positive’ meeting
Politics Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
Businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Markman industrial area continue to bear the brunt of bylaws being flouted by illegal manganese operators and say the pollution and infrastructure damage is only getting worse.
The problem has resulted in blocked stormwater drains and pothole-riddled roads.
Nelson Mandela roads and infrastructure political head Bradley Murray said it was fixing the roads with “limited assistance from industry”.
However, motorists who use the roads daily said the effort was laughable because the same potholes were back within weeks even after mild rainfall.
Last month, the Markman Business Forum sent a petition to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and mayor Gary van Niekerk’s office calling for intervention to repair damaged infrastructure.
The forum gave the metro 14 days to respond, failing which it would employ “legal instruments”, but a meeting between the two parties last week has helped to calmed the situation for now.
Since 2020, companies have had to endure a deluge of manganese operations in the area which have resulted in it having more than seven times the acceptable industrial levels of manganese dust in the atmosphere.
Sternwood owner Andrew Stern said most businesses in the area wanted the manganese operators to leave.
However, if the operators adhered to the standard operating procedures for the transportation and handling of manganese — which include covering trucks, cleaning roads, and covering the ore when outside — it would make the situation more bearable.
“We just want infrastructure back to a way we can all use it,” Stern said.
In March, Stern and 15 other fed-up business owners launched an action at the high court in Gqeberha seeking an order to compel landlords leasing out their properties to manganese operators to take steps necessary “to procure cessation of activities as are unlawful and constitute a nuisance”.
They also wanted an order compelling three manganese handlers “to cease transportation of manganese to and from the properties they use, cease stockpiling and loading and unloading manganese ... and take necessary steps to cover [existing] stockpiles”.
The case will be heard later in August.
Chris Collette of Algoa Cement said: “The dust gets in absolutely everywhere, through air conditioning and filters, our products within three days it’s covered badly and that’s contamination.”
According to the municipality, last year, of 19 manganese operators in Markman, only one had its paperwork in order.
In October, the political head of public health, Thsonono Buyeye promised to play hardball and go after those falling foul of the law.
On Wednesday, he said the municipality had done just that.
“Some premises have been found to be non-compliant with relevant legislation and municipal bylaws,” Buyeye said.
“The non-compliant ones were issued with compliance notices.
“Some closed down their premises while others are continuously rectifying the noncompliance aspects.”
He could not, however, immediately say how many operators had been shut down.
Some business owners declined to be identified by The Herald claiming that complaining about the manganese operations in the area seemingly drew reprisals from the metro.
City manager Noxolo Nqwazi confirmed she had met the Markman Business Forum on Friday last week.
Forum chair Frans Stapelburg said the meeting was “very positive” and the municipality would present an intervention plan within 30 days.
Demands made by the forum included the establishment of a connection between Ranger and Neptune roads to ease manganese traffic, the replacement of outdated infrastructure and the protection of water sanitation resources.
Some business owners are critical of the forum, saying it is overly accommodative of the manganese operations.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said as part of the proposed plan for manganese more bylaws would be created by the municipality.
“The office of the city manager has written to the minerals regulator, Transnet and Coega to co-ordinate a multi-stakeholder engagement meeting that will develop a multipronged approach to resolving challenges affecting the area,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Politics
News
News
News