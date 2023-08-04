×

News

LISTEN | Cricketer Jon-Jon Smuts chats about becoming a Super Giant

04 August 2023
Jon-Jon Smuts is hoping for a great time in Durban.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Gqeberha cricketer Jon-Jon Smuts will be swapping the orange and black of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the blue of Durban’s Super Giants when the second season of the Betway SA20 cricket tournament gets under way in January.

The league kicked off earlier this year with six global franchises, six cities, 33 matches and 102 local and international players.

The season two auction takes place on September 27 and each team has a salary purse cap of R39.1m — an increase of R5.1m from last season.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Smuts. 

Latest