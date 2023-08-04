×

LISTEN | Bay mayor speaks on rental of luxury vehicle, Treasury withholding grants

04 August 2023
A Volvo XC90 parked in the mayoral parking place at City Hall cost ratepayers R6,800 a day to rent for eight days
Image: WERNER HILLS

Almost R7,000 a day.

That is how much Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers forked out for a luxurious Volvo XC90 rental, used to chauffeur mayor Gary van Niekerk around for eight days in July.

Van Niekerk's office rented the mid-size luxury SUV from July 21, after an accident on the same day in which close protection officer Phillip Solomon was involved in an accident while driving Van Niekerk’s official vehicle.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Van Niekerk about the car rental and other issues including the recent controversial appointment of Anele Qaba as Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive and the R780m being withheld by National Treasury over the appointment.

