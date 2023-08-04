Game auction provides R2m fillip to Eastern Cape conservation efforts
Proceeds of parks and tourism agency wildlife sale to be reinvested into province’s public nature reserves
Bringing in the big bucks — quite literally — was the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency game auction, with proceeds being reinvested into its nature reserves, further supporting the agency’s efforts to conserve and protect precious natural heritage.
And an additional 2% of the auction proceeds will go towards a bursary for a student to study at a relevant conservation university or college...
