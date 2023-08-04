×

News

Eastern Cape man found guilty of deceased estate related fraud

04 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An Eastern Cape man has been found guilty of fraud and contravening the Identification Act after attempting to register late estate bank accounts to pocket investment money from the dead. 

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Kenneth Graham Wahl, 64, had been found guilty of the charges against him on Wednesday after making several appearances in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court. ..

