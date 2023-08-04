Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo 'refusing to co-operate with police'

The Pretoria magistrate's court heard how former advocate Malesela Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken or to give investigators his address so he could be formally charged after his arrest.

Teffo, who was known for crass and inappropriate statements during the Senzo Meyiwa trial, appeared in court on Thursday after his arrest two days earlier.

Teffo, 52, faces charges of fraud, assault, theft and malicious damage to property, with the most recent incident allegedly taking place just last month.

According to the charge sheet, Teffo allegedly broke into the Protea Towers building, owned by City Property, where he had an office, after he was barred from entering the premises due to outstanding rent fees.

Teffo allegedly entered the building with a locksmith where they both broke the door handle, causing damage of R3,500 and further stealing the door handle worth R1,500. When confronted by a security guard, Teffo allegedly assaulted him by kicking and hitting him.

He is also charged with fraud stemming from June 9 2022 when he allegedly misled his clients by assuring them he had a trust account and a Fidelity Fund certificate, meaning they could pay him directly to be represented.