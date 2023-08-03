While a 32-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of little Taslin Lukas has been released on that charge pending further investigation, he will remain in custody on a warrant of arrest for a housebreaking in 2022.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said DNA had been taken from the suspect for forensic analysis.
“However, he was detained on a warrant of arrest which was issued for him on a housebreaking and theft case which took place in Walmer in September,” Naidu said.
“He is remanded until August 10 for a formal bail application.
“The murder investigation is continuing.”
Members of the Airport Valley community, incensed by the brutal murder of the eight-year-old girl, marched to the Walmer police station on Wednesday to hand over a petition calling for justice.
The Walmer Primary School grade 2 pupil’s partially burnt body was discovered in an unfinished RDP house two weeks ago.
A few hours after the demonstration, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.
Naidu said community members, who had dispersed after singing and chanting on Main Road, had found the man at the Fifth Avenue dump site at about 2.30pm.
He was attacked but managed to escape.
“A security vehicle stopped and intervened, taking him to the Walmer police station, where he was detained for the child’s murder,” Naidu said at the time.
She said the suspect was known to Taslin’s family and alleged to be the boyfriend of her mother.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect in little girl’s murder to have DNA analysed
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
While a 32-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of little Taslin Lukas has been released on that charge pending further investigation, he will remain in custody on a warrant of arrest for a housebreaking in 2022.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said DNA had been taken from the suspect for forensic analysis.
“However, he was detained on a warrant of arrest which was issued for him on a housebreaking and theft case which took place in Walmer in September,” Naidu said.
“He is remanded until August 10 for a formal bail application.
“The murder investigation is continuing.”
Members of the Airport Valley community, incensed by the brutal murder of the eight-year-old girl, marched to the Walmer police station on Wednesday to hand over a petition calling for justice.
The Walmer Primary School grade 2 pupil’s partially burnt body was discovered in an unfinished RDP house two weeks ago.
A few hours after the demonstration, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.
Naidu said community members, who had dispersed after singing and chanting on Main Road, had found the man at the Fifth Avenue dump site at about 2.30pm.
He was attacked but managed to escape.
“A security vehicle stopped and intervened, taking him to the Walmer police station, where he was detained for the child’s murder,” Naidu said at the time.
She said the suspect was known to Taslin’s family and alleged to be the boyfriend of her mother.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News