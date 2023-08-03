“As much as we hate lawless taxis, a better understanding of the industry will help devise more effective strategies to combat lawlessness. The city’s zero-tolerance approach needs to be tempered by appreciation of major economic challenges facing taxi operators.
“Taxis transport about 70% of people to work. They are an essential service at a time when the public sector is largely failing to provide affordable transport for the urban poor.”
Brigg said in recent years the industry was caught in a storm of rising costs, particularly fuel and vehicle financing, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector also did not enjoy subsidies afforded to bus companies.
Discussions between the chamber and Santaco had revealed an increase in the number of taxi impoundments had crippled some operators “with 488 taxis repossessed by financial institutions over the past year alone”.
“A further 300 are due to be repossessed as the sector buckles under the economic climate, according to Santaco.
“This means the industry’s stresses are valid and need to be carefully considered. Most taxi operators are trying to earn a living, often wrongly associated with rogue individuals who damage public property and engage in intimidation.”
TimesLIVE
Santaco recalls all taxis in response to vehicle impoundment stand-off with City of Cape Town
Taxi strike expected to leave commuters stranded in the province
Image: City of Cape Town
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has resolved to halt minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape with immediate effect on Thursday in response to its stand-off with the City of Cape Town.
Taxi operators staged a blockade on Tuesday in response to the impoundment of about 15 vehicles. The situation escalated into clashes with police and metro police who used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and smashed the window of a taxi to extract protesters.
Traffic officers shot a suspect in the leg on Wednesday after allegedly being attacked by a taxi driver and passenger when they were pulled over for a traffic violation.
Santaco posted news of the immediate shut down on social media platform X.
Santaco provincial chair Mandla Hermanus said at a meeting of taxi operators on Thursday traffic officers were impounding taxis “even in the case of the offence being committed by a driver. For example, vehicles get impounded if a driver or commuter is found not wearing a safety belt”.
Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie will hold a joint briefing with police oversight and community MEC Reagen Allen, city officials and police management on their response to the impasse.
“As a precautionary measure, MyCiTi commuters and those relying on the minibus taxi industry for commuting are advised to expect delays in coming days and to plan accordingly,” the city said.
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed concern about the stand-off, saying it threatened to escalate transport problems when many residents were already under financial strain.
“We appeal to stakeholders to commit to constructive dialogue aimed at resolving the impasse in the best interests of society,” said the chamber’s deputy president Derryn Brigg.
