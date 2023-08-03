Murder accused admits to lying under oath
Murder accused and alleged cash-in-transit robber Ayanda Fani admitted under oath that he lied during his formal bail application when he said the cellphone recovered from an accident scene, which belonged to him, had been stolen.
Testifying under cross-examination in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, Fani claimed he had been coached by the then-investigating officer to lie under oath and say his blue Nokia cellphone had been stolen from him at gunpoint in the lead-up to the December 2019 botched robbery and murder of G4S officer Mzamadoda Peyi. ..
