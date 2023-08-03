Meyiwa's childhood friend tells court he was tortured to admit to murder

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday he was tortured by police who were trying to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.

Thwala was in the hot seat in May when he was cross-examined in the first trial — before the case started afresh under a new judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng — on details about the scuffle that took place in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014.

On Wednesday, Thwala once again took to the witness box to say how he was allegedly tortured by police for about six hours during the investigation.

Thwala told the court that on January 12 2019, he was fetched by Lt-Col Joyce Buthelezi and W/O Meshack Makhubo from Durban for an identity parade in Pretoria, only to be tortured and assaulted.

Thwala said when they arrived at police offices, he was placed in what he identified as Buthelezi’s office. Thwala said he got there about 10:10pm.

“When I asked her about the ID parade, she said it will happen,” he said.

He told the court Buthelezi later left the office, claiming she was going to prepare for the identity parade.