Knysna municipality appoints CFO, director despite opposition warnings
An acting Knysna corporate services director who was removed from his post by a court after his tenure was repeatedly extended has been officially appointed to the position.
The decision to appoint Luvuyo Loliwe was made by Knysna’s council on Monday, prompting opposition parties to criticise the coalition that governs the municipality...
