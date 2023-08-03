×

News

Gqeberha chef serving up excellence in Vietnam

Chang Sheng Ye started at Radisson Blu and studied at Capsicum Culinary Studio

By Herald Reporter - 03 August 2023

A talent for hospitality, a passion for flavour and a fascination with cooking shows proved the perfect mix for a Gqeberha chef and resort manager who has taken the reins of a luxury boutique hotel in Vietnam.

Chef Chang Sheng (Peter) Ye’s hospitality adventure started at the Radisson Blu in Summerstrand where he cut his teeth as an intern after attaining a diploma in hospitality management...

