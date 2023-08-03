×

Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery

By TimesLIVE - 03 August 2023
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, was readmitted to hospital.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday wished IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery. 

TimesLIVE earlier reported that Buthelezi has been readmitted to hospital for treatment of a complication after a procedure for back pain management. 

“President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi’s health condition.

“The president has expressed his well wishes and conveyed that his heartfelt prayers are with Prince Buthelezi and the family,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. 

