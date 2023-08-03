×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Councillors question Bay’s multimillion-rand sponsorship of Chippa United

Critics point to club’s lacklustre performance in DStv Premiership

Premium
03 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

With further criticism of Chippa United’s lacklustre performance by the city’s political leadership on Wednesday, a multimillion-rand sponsorship for the soccer side hangs in the balance.

The council is due to make a final decision next week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest