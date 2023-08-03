Councillors question Bay’s multimillion-rand sponsorship of Chippa United
Critics point to club’s lacklustre performance in DStv Premiership
With further criticism of Chippa United’s lacklustre performance by the city’s political leadership on Wednesday, a multimillion-rand sponsorship for the soccer side hangs in the balance.
The council is due to make a final decision next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.