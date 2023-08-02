Zwide man sentenced to 25 years after raping elderly aunt
Women’s Month got off to a scary start in the Gqeberha high court after a 36-year-old Zwide man pleaded guilty to stabbing his elderly aunt in the face and then raping the 74-year-old.
The father of one, who cannot be named as he is related to the victim, admitted on Wednesday that on October 27 2022 he raped his aunt in her home while he was under the influence of drugs...
