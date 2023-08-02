×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zwide man sentenced to 25 years after raping elderly aunt

02 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Women’s Month got off to a scary start in the Gqeberha high court after a 36-year-old Zwide man pleaded guilty to stabbing his elderly aunt in the face and then raping the 74-year-old.

The father of one, who cannot be named as he is related to the victim, admitted on Wednesday that on October 27 2022 he raped his aunt in her home while he was under the influence of drugs...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest