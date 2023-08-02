St Andrews suspends rape-accused
Admin staffer in custody charged with assaulting seven-year-old boy a year ago
A top Makhanda private school has suspended one of its administrative staff after he was accused of raping a seven-year-old boy.
Police arrested the man, 49, on Sunday. He made a brief appearance in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday and remains in custody...
