St Andrews suspends rape-accused

Admin staffer in custody charged with assaulting seven-year-old boy a year ago

By Ziyanda Zweni - 02 August 2023

A top Makhanda private school has suspended one of its administrative staff after he  was accused of raping a seven-year-old boy.

Police arrested the man, 49, on Sunday. He made a brief appearance in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday and remains in custody...

