St Andrew’s College staffer accused of raping boy, 7
School immediately suspends man after his arrest for alleged offence at private off-campus residence
St Andrew’s College in Makhanda has started engagements with pupils who had direct interaction with a staff member arrested this week for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy.
The prestigious boys’ school has also reached out to former pupils who may have engaged with the employee during their time there, “as they may have valuable information to share”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.