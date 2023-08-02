×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

She’s got big plans for Plett

Kwanokuthula’s Lundikazi Khuphiso, 27, is youngest woman to have joined Bitou municipality’s planning tribunal

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 02 August 2023

Overcoming her impoverished background, a young town planner from Plettenberg Bay opted to trust education to lay the foundation for her future and will soon be helping shape the town that shaped her.

The Kwanokuthula community has hailed one of its own, Lundikazi Khuphiso, 27, as a hero for becoming the youngest woman to join the Bitou municipality planning tribunal...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest