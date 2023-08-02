She’s got big plans for Plett
Kwanokuthula’s Lundikazi Khuphiso, 27, is youngest woman to have joined Bitou municipality’s planning tribunal
Overcoming her impoverished background, a young town planner from Plettenberg Bay opted to trust education to lay the foundation for her future and will soon be helping shape the town that shaped her.
The Kwanokuthula community has hailed one of its own, Lundikazi Khuphiso, 27, as a hero for becoming the youngest woman to join the Bitou municipality planning tribunal...
