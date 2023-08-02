Prepare to be dazzled by the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Feather Market Centre to host glittering show featuring renowned soloist Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and conductor Marin Alsop
The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is gearing up for a performance of the ages in Nelson Mandela Bay on August 14.
The dazzling show, at the Feather Market Centre in Central, will be preceded by a community initiative in concert with Bay schools, ahead of a starlight performance by BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and soprano soloist Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha...
