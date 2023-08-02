Nelson Mandela Bay short of nearly half its required fire engine fleet
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is operating with just over half of its required fleet of fire engines.
This is according to Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams...
