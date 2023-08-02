Nelson Mandela Bay comedian Niven Spence set for inaugural one-man show
Northern areas funnyman Niven Spence is set to deliver an enthralling performance in his one-man show at The One Room in North End this weekend.
Spence will present My Life is a Movie on August 5 and invite the audience into his life growing up in Arcadia and transition to the western suburbs...
