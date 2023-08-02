×

Mayor’s luxury car rental costs city more than R50,000

02 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was chauffeured around the city in a luxurious Volvo XC90 rental for eight days in July — at a cost of R54,400 to the ratepayer.

His office rented the mid-size luxury SUV from July 21, with the seven-seater vehicle returned on Friday shortly after questions were sent to the municipality’s communications department querying the cost of hiring the vehicle...

