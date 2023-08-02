Leaders in arts put heads together to uplift craft

Budget constraints were a hot topic for debate among leaders in the Eastern Cape arts sector on Tuesday.
However, those present at a discussion on the issue in Gqeberha remained steadfast that plans were afoot to try to iron out the deficit problems.
Some of the topics discussed included the meeting of grant requirements, the implementation of grants, budget, and finance.
The event, in Mill Park, was hosted in collaboration with the national and provincial department of sports, arts and culture, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, and the Eastern Cape Community Arts Centres Network.
The theatre complex is the premier venue for staging performing art productions, events and shows in the Eastern Cape.
“The art centres are closer to the communities and it’s important for leaders to know what’s going on,” the theatre complex’s Sonwabile Mfecane said.
Mfecane said he was perturbed by the state of the various art centres.
“We are very concerned,” he said, adding that budget constraints were a key issue.
Mzonke Stofile, from the provincial department of sport, arts and culture, said governance and administration were the key pillars for the development of art centres.
Stofile is the department’s manager for performing arts.
“Currently, we have 17 art centres that are supported directly by the [department].
“Further to that we also support other community development initiatives.”
Stofile echoed Mfecane’s sentiments regarding budget constraints.
“Budgets and infrastructure were one of the issues, but we managed to get funding,” he said.
“We got R3.8m for this year.”
The department’s five-year strategic plan for 2020-2025 says issues plaguing the centres should be addressed.
“The joint creation of arts and culture streets in our towns and cities can have great potential for attracting residents from neighbouring countries and beyond, bringing enormous opportunities for branding [the Eastern Cape] as a cultural destination,” the plan reads.
It says to realise this opportunity, action is needed on several fronts, including fast-tracking the declaration of playhouses as cultural institutions; addressing facility issues related to arts and cultural centres and ensuring underused community art centres are used for cultural purposes.
Leaders in arts put heads together to uplift craft
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
