Kariega man who expected to plead after alleged shooting rampage
A Kariega man, standing trial for a host of offences stemming from an alleged shooting rampage, is expected to enter a plea in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.
Marshall Zenza, 22, of Blikkiesdorp, faces one count of murder, 10 of attempted murder, two of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, one of malicious damage to property and two of contravening the prevention of organised crime act...
