Community demands action against cops over rape complaint
Primary school pupils join protest outside Motherwell police station
Children as young as six held up placards outside the Motherwell police station on Tuesday as the community, together with a nonprofit organisation, called for the suspension of two officers after allegations of sexual assault and rape were levelled against one of them.
As the youngsters belted out struggle songs, community members came out in droves to join them, ensuring that their little voices were heard...
