Class action by Stellenbosch University Law Clinic set to go ahead

The path has been cleared for the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic to finally launch a class action case against the Lifestyle Direct Group’s bogus loan-application operation.

This follows the dismissal by the Constitutional Court of an application for leave to appeal in the high-profile case relating to the alleged defrauding of thousands of consumers by the Lifestyle Direct Group International from 2015 to 2019

The class action will be the first of its kind to be brought by a South African university law clinic.

The clinic applied for the certification of a class action against the websites and their owners who allegedly duped consumers into believing they were applying for a loan when in fact they were locked into a subscription for “legal services”.

The Western Cape High Court certified the class action — only the 10th class action in the country to be successfully certified — in 2021. After the certification, those responsible for the alleged fraudulent scheme lodged three unsuccessful attempts at appealing the certification order. A final appeal attempt was submitted to the Constitutional Court at the end of last year.

“We are delighted that the final attempt at frustrating the institution of the class action on behalf of thousands of deceived consumers has failed and that we may now launch the class action trial proceedings. More information about the class action will follow in due course,” said Dr Stephan van der Merwe, senior supervising attorney at the law clinic and a lecturer at the university.