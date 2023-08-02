×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Businessman’s lengthy fraud trial nears an end

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 02 August 2023

The drawn-out legal saga between the state and a Jeffreys Bay businessman could soon come to a head after the defence closed their case in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

Greg Ferguson’s legal team will on Thursday deliver their final arguments with the aim to have the remaining charges dismissed by magistrate Lionel Lindoor...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest