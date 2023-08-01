×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

World youth champs beckon for Nelson Mandela Bay climbing sensation

Premium
01 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A Gqeberha teenager is raising awareness about a less talked about sport as he climbs to new heights.

The climber on the up is now primed to reach his peak at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Climbing Champs later in August. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest