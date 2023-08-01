World youth champs beckon for Nelson Mandela Bay climbing sensation
A Gqeberha teenager is raising awareness about a less talked about sport as he climbs to new heights.
The climber on the up is now primed to reach his peak at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Climbing Champs later in August. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.