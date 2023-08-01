×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Top EC school staff member arrested for sexual assault of young child

By Ziyanda Zweni - 01 August 2023
A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail application following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.
NEW INVESTIGATION: A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail application following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.
Image: PRZEMYSLAW KOCH/ 123RF

A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail application following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.

The St Andrew's College, Makhanda staff member is not a teacher.

He has been placed on precautionary suspension.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the staffer appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was arrested on Sunday.

“[He] appeared in court yesterday on a charge of sexually assaulting a minor. The bail application will be heard on 7 August 2023,” Tyali said.

The Dispatch understands the minor is a seven-year-old.

This is a developing story.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest