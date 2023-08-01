×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Northern areas writers bring awards home

By Brandon Nel - 01 August 2023

Three pen warriors from the city’s northern areas bagged top accolades at the sixth AfriCAN Annual Global Honoree Authors Awards in Johannesburg.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest