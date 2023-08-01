Bisho Steel proves its mettle with 50 years of fine workmanship
The family-owned business specialises in steel roof structures, warehouses, commercial buildings, fire escapes and roofs
Family-owned Bisho Steel Construction has forged a reputable name in the Eastern Cape and beyond SA borders for more than 50 years.
In 1972 the founder, Nic Bakker, began his career in the steel industry with steel security gates, fencing, handrails and burglar bars, but would soon discover his passion for structural steel.
The company was known then as Despatch Steel Construction with its premises on Voortrekker Street in Despatch but, by 1976, the business had outgrown the facility and Bakker built Bisho Steel’s present factory in Edison Street.
He focused on the agricultural market, with many buildings in the Langkloof, Hankey and Patensie areas, constructed by Despatch Steel Construction.
In 1991, the company name was changed to Bisho Steel Construction.
Bakker's daughter, Lizette Smith, a qualified architect, joined the business in 1995 and worked her way up to become the company's MD.
“During my time, we developed the current logo, which was designed by my youngest brother, Martin Bakker,” she says.
“Being a woman in this industry has come with its own challenges. I've had to work twice as hard to prove myself.
“Construction is in my blood. As a child, I used to join my dad to visit sites and never missed an opportunity to go with him to the factory — whether it was to feed the guard dogs or to plant trees in the parking area.”
After Nic passed away in 2016 Smith and his son, Cornelis Bakker, took over the reins.
Cornelis's strengths are in the technical side of the business, while Smith handles the negotiations and finance.
Bisho Steel strives for the best workmanship, understanding clients’ needs, and honestyLizette Smith, MD. Bisho Steel
“Many of my father’s clients still have contact with the company today. We are busy with a contract at Langkloof Bricks. The co-founder, Una Blake, dealt with my father, and I have the privilege of dealing with her son, Nico Blake," says Smith.
“Without our clients, we don’t have a business. Bisho Steel strives for the best workmanship, understanding clients’ needs, and honesty. In understanding the client's vision, Bisho Steel communicates with the engineer, architect and building contractor to ensure it performs as required.”
The company successfully navigated its way through Covid-19 and employs 48 people.
“The staff are like family and are an integral part of the business," says Smith.
“The core business is structural steel [drawing, manufacture and erections], meaning steel roof structures, warehouses, commercial buildings, fire escapes and roofs.”
Some of the company’s highlights include restoration projects such as the Tramways Building and St George’s Park Conservatory in Gqeberha.
“Every contract is special in its own way, and it is satisfying to see something develop from the drawing board to manufacturing it in the factory and then erecting it on site.”
The company is also setting up the first rotary kiln in the Eastern Cape.
“Bisho Steel's vision is to continue with ethical business principles, good workmanship, and dedication to the finer details. The company believes in teamwork, not only as Bisho Steel, but as the complete construction team on a site.”
This article was sponsored by Bisho Steel Construction.