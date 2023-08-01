Bisho Steel proves its mettle with 50 years of fine workmanship

Family-owned Bisho Steel Construction has forged a reputable name in the Eastern Cape and beyond SA borders for more than 50 years.

In 1972 the founder, Nic Bakker, began his career in the steel industry with steel security gates, fencing, handrails and burglar bars, but would soon discover his passion for structural steel.

The company was known then as Despatch Steel Construction with its premises on Voortrekker Street in Despatch but, by 1976, the business had outgrown the facility and Bakker built Bisho Steel’s present factory in Edison Street.

He focused on the agricultural market, with many buildings in the Langkloof, Hankey and Patensie areas, constructed by Despatch Steel Construction.

In 1991, the company name was changed to Bisho Steel Construction.

Bakker's daughter, Lizette Smith, a qualified architect, joined the business in 1995 and worked her way up to become the company's MD.

“During my time, we developed the current logo, which was designed by my youngest brother, Martin Bakker,” she says.

“Being a woman in this industry has come with its own challenges. I've had to work twice as hard to prove myself.

“Construction is in my blood. As a child, I used to join my dad to visit sites and never missed an opportunity to go with him to the factory — whether it was to feed the guard dogs or to plant trees in the parking area.”

After Nic passed away in 2016 Smith and his son, Cornelis Bakker, took over the reins.

Cornelis's strengths are in the technical side of the business, while Smith handles the negotiations and finance.