News

Man caught with explosives used for ATM bombings gets 15-year jail term

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2023
A man who was caught with explosives that criminals use for ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Thabazimbi regional court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man who was found in possession of explosives usually used by criminals to bomb cash-in-transit vehicles, ATMs and safes in business places to 15 years’ imprisonment. 

Ephraim Thabo Nthite, from Mogwase in the North West, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of explosives.  

Nthite was apprehended by police in Northam, Limpopo, on September 29 2022. 

In aggravation of sentence prosecutor advocate Norman Makhubele called an expert in the bomb and explosives unit, Capt Mangena Mahlane, who told the court these explosives were used by criminals and illegal miners.  

Makhubele said there was a prevalence of these crimes committed using explosives. He said were no substantive or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence.  

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence and applauds the good work done by advocate Makhubele and investigating officer Capt Matlou Ernest Mochetele from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation.”

TimesLIVE

