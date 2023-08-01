×

Libhongolethu buses taken off road over safety issues

By Brandon Nel - 01 August 2023

Libhongolethu Bus Service buses have been temporarily taken off the road.

Municipal roads and transport political head Bradley Murray said this followed an assessment which indicated most of the buses needed serious mechanical work and others required general services...

