KwaNobhule man gets 23 years for murdering girlfriend
A KwaNobuhle man who beat his girlfriend to death with his bare hands while their two children were in the same room, was handed a 23-year sentence for murder and common assault.
The Gqeberha high court was told of the disturbing events which led to the brutal murder of Noziphiwo Amakhaya at the hands of Lubabalo Manqase on April 16 2023. ..
