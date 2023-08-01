Isuzu making the most of Mandela Month

Isuzu Motors SA rounded out Mandela Month by handing over five customised wheelchairs to bring hope and mobility to special needs pupils at Lonwabo School in Motherwell.
The donation and customisation of the wheelchairs, worth R80,000, is a result of a partnership between the Struandale factory and the Dabane Foundation which aims to raise awareness about the plight of people living with disabilities.
Isuzu corporate and public affairs executive Lebogang Makoloi said the project was close to their hearts as about 5% of their employees were differently abled.
“We are extremely pleased to hand over these customised wheelchairs to pupils at Lonwabo School.
“We know that these represent so much more. They bring hope, aid mobility, and represent strength,” Makoloi said.
The five wheelchairs were engineered and customised according to the individual needs and requirements of the five beneficiaries.
“As an internationally recognised top employer spearheading transformation in the automotive industry, Isuzu Motors South Africa is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment to ensure all mankind have a sense of belonging and are treated with respect and dignity,” Makoloi said.
Dabane foundation founder Lubabalo Jack said the donation would be life changing for the pupils from Lonwabo School which caters for children with disabilities and offers a special syllabus and programme.
“As the Dabane Foundation we are extremely pleased to partner with Isuzu in our mission to help people, especially children, living with disabilities to be mobile.
“This generous donation by Isuzu is positively impacting the everyday life of each one of these children who have received a wheelchair,” Jack said.
Earlier this month, the Isuzu Foundation, a partnership between Isuzu Motors SA and its dealer network, embarked on a drive to “help a child get to school” and donated 250 pairs of school shoes to primary schools in Willowvale.
In addition, the company also handed more than 100 pairs of school shoes to Emmangweni Primary School in Tembisa township, Johannesburg.
Isuzu Motors SA’s biggest commitment during July came on Mandela Day when its leadership team handed over a cheque worth R1.2m towards the refurbishment of St Albans Primary School in Gqeberha.
HeraldLIVE
Isuzu making the most of Mandela Month
Image: Izusu Motors SA
HeraldLIVE
