Family desperate to find missing Bloemendal teen

Raising fears that she may be a victim of a drug cartel, the family and friends of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared almost two weeks ago in Bloemendal have made a heartbreaking plea for her safe return.
The search for young Hasalusha Blaauw resumed on Tuesday morning, marking the 11th day since she was last seen.
Her loved ones have pleaded for the public to share any information about her possible whereabouts.
Hasalusha’s aunt, Leann Vaaltyn, said they were running on fumes searching for the Sanctor High School pupil.
“We are having sleepless nights. We are looking everywhere, but there’s no sign of her,” she said.
“We are shattered, she’s only 13 years old. We are devasted as she’s been missing for 11 days now.”
Vaaltyn said her niece was quiet and reserved.
“She is a lovely young girl and spends most of her time indoors,” she said.
“She’s turning 14 on August 18 and was so excited about celebrating her birthday. Her mother is shattered and confused.”
Vaaltyn said they were holding on to the hope that she was still alive.
“We do believe she’s alive and that she’s somewhere out there, we just don’t know where. But we're not giving up.”
She said they were praying to God for a miracle.
“We pray day in and day out.
“We need to find her, so we are asking the public to please assist.”
She said they had heard rumours of a “drug kingpin” being involved in her disappearance, but this could not be confirmed by the police.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Hasalusha had gone missing on July 21.
“It is alleged that at about 4pm, Hasalusha Blaauw from Bowles Avenue in Bloemendal left her friend’s house in the same street and never returned home,” Naidu said.
“It is not known what she was wearing at the time.”
Naidu said anyone who could assist in tracing her, or might know her whereabouts, was urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
Meanwhile, little Nakhane Lizane, 4, who went missing in May at his Wells Estate home, has still not been found.
HeraldLIVE
Family desperate to find missing Bloemendal teen
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
